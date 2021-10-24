Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to Announce $3.03 EPS

Analysts expect Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to report earnings of $3.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Century Communities’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.94. Century Communities posted earnings per share of $1.48 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 104.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full-year earnings of $12.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.77 to $12.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $14.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.27 to $14.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.19%.

Several research firms recently commented on CCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Century Communities from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

CCS traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $64.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,832. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.95. Century Communities has a 12 month low of $38.08 and a 12 month high of $83.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Century Communities’s payout ratio is presently 9.65%.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $6,487,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,086,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,868,000 after purchasing an additional 129,865 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,384,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,151,000 after purchasing an additional 240,254 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 505.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,245,000 after purchasing an additional 630,372 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 614,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,906,000 after purchasing an additional 22,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 591,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,336,000 after purchasing an additional 110,187 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

