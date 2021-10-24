Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $761.83 Million

Analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) will announce sales of $761.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $740.90 million and the highest is $786.00 million. Deckers Outdoor posted sales of $623.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full-year sales of $3.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. The business had revenue of $504.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.23 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 31.19%.

DECK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.00.

DECK traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $379.06. 333,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,647. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.78. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $240.86 and a 12-month high of $451.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $403.54 and a 200 day moving average of $374.00.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.62, for a total value of $207,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.62, for a total transaction of $922,529.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,811,173.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,078 shares of company stock worth $3,832,353. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at $73,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

