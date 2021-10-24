Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $70.90 Million

Equities analysts expect Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) to post sales of $70.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $71.50 million. Fiverr International reported sales of $52.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full-year sales of $285.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $284.50 million to $287.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $382.46 million, with estimates ranging from $379.89 million to $385.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fiverr International.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.82 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 15.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Fiverr International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Fiverr International from $296.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Fiverr International from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiverr International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.00.

FVRR stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $187.00. 417,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,029. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.00 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.38. Fiverr International has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $336.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 18.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 16.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 6.8% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 15.2% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 47.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiverr International (FVRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.