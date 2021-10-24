Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $600,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect that Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) will post $600,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Resonant’s earnings. Resonant reported sales of $1.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Resonant will report full-year sales of $4.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 million to $4.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $17.00 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $19.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Resonant.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 138.45% and a negative net margin of 961.22%.

RESN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Resonant in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Resonant in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RESN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Resonant by 15.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,184,000 after acquiring an additional 453,198 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Resonant in the first quarter worth $449,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Resonant by 71.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 90,644 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Resonant by 22.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 145,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Resonant by 39.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 152,440 shares during the last quarter. 24.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Resonant stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.25. 636,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25. The company has a market cap of $141.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average of $3.02. Resonant has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $8.33.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

