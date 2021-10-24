Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $98.08 Million

Brokerages forecast that Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) will announce $98.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Yext’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $98.50 million and the lowest is $97.74 million. Yext reported sales of $89.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yext will report full year sales of $387.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $386.90 million to $387.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $440.14 million, with estimates ranging from $431.90 million to $453.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The company had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

In other Yext news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 3,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $48,338.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 8,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $101,969.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,080 over the last three months. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Yext by 137.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Yext in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Yext in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. 69.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.52. The stock had a trading volume of 552,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,923. Yext has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $20.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.25.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

