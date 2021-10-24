Zacks: Brokerages Expect Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $743.92 Million

Analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) will report $743.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Avaya’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $739.00 million to $746.75 million. Avaya reported sales of $757.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avaya will report full-year sales of $2.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avaya.

Get Avaya alerts:

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.72 million. Avaya had a return on equity of 101.31% and a net margin of 0.61%. Avaya’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avaya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded Avaya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avaya has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVYA. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Avaya by 101.8% during the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 138,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 70,009 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Avaya by 702.9% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 83,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 72,753 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Avaya by 65.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 13,264 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Avaya by 16.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,858,000 after purchasing an additional 52,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Avaya by 16.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 541,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,563,000 after purchasing an additional 78,318 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE AVYA traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $18.44. 509,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,923. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.33 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.59. Avaya has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $34.06.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avaya (AVYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.