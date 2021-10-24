Zacks: Brokerages Expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Will Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) will post $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the highest is $1.10. Booz Allen Hamilton reported earnings per share of $1.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full-year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on BAH. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

In related news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $539,069.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 146,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,651,000 after acquiring an additional 25,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAH traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,059. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $74.32 and a 1 year high of $100.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.87 and a 200-day moving average of $83.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

