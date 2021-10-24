Zacks: Brokerages Expect Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) will report $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Macy’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.31. Macy’s posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 236.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full-year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on M. OTR Global upgraded Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

M traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.59. 11,670,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,238,104. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $28.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -27.15%.

Macy’s declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $40,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of M. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 277,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 66.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter worth $204,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 12.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,213,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,414,000 after purchasing an additional 581,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 5.2% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 140,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

