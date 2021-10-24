Zacks: Brokerages Expect MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) will report ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MediWound’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.11). MediWound reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediWound will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.46). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.41). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MediWound.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 million. MediWound had a negative net margin of 38.43% and a negative return on equity of 171.14%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MDWD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MediWound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of MediWound from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Aegis cut their target price on shares of MediWound from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

MediWound stock opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.69 million, a PE ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.54. MediWound has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $6.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDWD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MediWound by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 13.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

