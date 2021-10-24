Zacks: Brokerages Expect nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $71.36 Million

Equities analysts expect nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) to post sales of $71.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for nLIGHT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $71.20 million to $71.51 million. nLIGHT reported sales of $61.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that nLIGHT will report full year sales of $275.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $274.09 million to $276.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $321.09 million, with estimates ranging from $319.00 million to $323.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for nLIGHT.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 8.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $69.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.43 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on LASR. TheStreet raised nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on nLIGHT in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on nLIGHT from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

nLIGHT stock opened at $27.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.57 and a beta of 2.41. nLIGHT has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 9,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $253,415.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in nLIGHT by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in nLIGHT by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in nLIGHT by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in nLIGHT by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in nLIGHT by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

