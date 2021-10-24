Zacks: Brokerages Expect Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) to Post $2.33 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) will post earnings of $2.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Saia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.41 and the lowest is $2.23. Saia reported earnings of $1.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 49.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.
On average, analysts expect that Saia will report full year earnings of $8.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.76 to $9.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Saia.
Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $571.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.40 million.
In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total value of $1,190,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,620.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIA. UBS Group AG increased its position in Saia by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Saia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $845,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Saia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Saia by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,463,000 after purchasing an additional 37,097 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Saia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,304,000.
SAIA opened at $271.81 on Thursday. Saia has a 12 month low of $135.24 and a 12 month high of $273.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.79.
Saia Company Profile
Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.
