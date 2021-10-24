Zacks: Brokerages Expect Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) to Announce -$0.30 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Spectrum Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($1.07). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.86). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02).
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 150.5% during the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 11,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $97,000. 69.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of SPPI stock remained flat at $$1.99 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,764,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,833. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $5.24. The stock has a market cap of $326.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.01.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.
