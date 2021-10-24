Zacks: Brokerages Expect Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) to Announce -$0.30 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Spectrum Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($1.07). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.86). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 150.5% during the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 11,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $97,000. 69.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPPI stock remained flat at $$1.99 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,764,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,833. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $5.24. The stock has a market cap of $326.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.01.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

