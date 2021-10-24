Zacks: Brokerages Expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.52 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) will report $15.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.53 billion and the lowest is $15.50 billion. SYNNEX posted sales of $7.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 109.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full-year sales of $31.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.50 billion to $32.52 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $59.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $58.80 billion to $61.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNX. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.88.

Shares of SNX traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.00. 189,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,935. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.02. SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $130.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total value of $539,034.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis Polk sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $153,501.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,274,343.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,350 shares of company stock worth $1,513,834 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in SYNNEX by 1,365.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 4,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

