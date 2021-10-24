Zacks: Brokerages Expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to Announce $0.53 EPS

Analysts expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.53. Verint Systems posted earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Verint Systems.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Verint Systems’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VRNT shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

In related news, President Elan Moriah sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $198,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 120,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,313,783.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 12,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $531,144.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,181 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRNT. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 32.7% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,039,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,280,000 after purchasing an additional 749,798 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 165.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 829,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,371,000 after purchasing an additional 516,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 19.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,817,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000,000 after purchasing an additional 461,671 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $19,952,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 157.6% in the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 670,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,233,000 after purchasing an additional 410,388 shares during the last quarter.

VRNT stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.58. The company had a trading volume of 315,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,925. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $23.54 and a 52 week high of $52.70. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.52, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.49 and a 200 day moving average of $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verint Systems (VRNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.