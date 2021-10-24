Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) to Hold

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.54.

CCEP stock opened at $52.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.62. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a fifty-two week low of $34.02 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $1,073,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 892,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,190,000 after buying an additional 39,922 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 33,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

