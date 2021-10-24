Zacks Investment Research Lowers Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santiago is the largest bank in Chile, in terms of assets with Ch$4,088 billion (approximately US$9.86 billion ) as of March 31, 1997. The bank is the result of the merger of two of the largest institutions in the Chilean banking system, Banco O’Higgins S.A., mainly a corporate bank, and Banco de Santiago S.A., mainly focused in consumer and middle-market lending. “

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander-Chile presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.

BSAC opened at $18.09 on Thursday. Banco Santander-Chile has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $26.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $709.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.79 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,912,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 10.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,740,000 after buying an additional 38,108 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 242.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 240,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after buying an additional 170,579 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,787,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 234,918.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,881,000 after buying an additional 599,042 shares during the period. 8.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Global Corporate Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

