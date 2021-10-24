Zacks Investment Research Lowers Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Imago BioSciences Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Get Imago BioSciences alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IMGO. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IMGO opened at $26.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.78. Imago BioSciences has a 52 week low of $14.99 and a 52 week high of $35.68.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($8.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($7.80). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Imago BioSciences will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imago BioSciences Company Profile

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Imago BioSciences (IMGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Imago BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imago BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.