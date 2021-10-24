Zacks Investment Research Lowers Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) to Hold

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repsol SA explores for, develops and produces crude oil products and natural gas, transports petroleum products and liquified petroleum gas and refines petroleum. In addition, the Company produces a variety of petrochemicals and markets petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, LPG and natural gas. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on REPYY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Repsol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. started coverage on shares of Repsol in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Repsol from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €10.60 ($12.47) price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS:REPYY opened at $13.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of -8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.20. Repsol has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $13.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.35.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter. Repsol had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Repsol will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

About Repsol

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

