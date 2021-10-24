Zacks Investment Research Lowers Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Skyline Corporation designs, produces and distributes manufactured housing and recreational vehicles. “

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Shares of SKY stock opened at $63.40 on Wednesday. Skyline Champion has a fifty-two week low of $23.74 and a fifty-two week high of $66.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.99.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $510.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.65 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skyline Champion will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $463,879.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,403.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 29,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $1,798,835.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 419,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after buying an additional 6,647 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after buying an additional 22,290 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 153.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after buying an additional 71,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 14,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skyline Champion (SKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.