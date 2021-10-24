Zacks Investment Research Upgrades First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $47.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Corporation is a multi-bank holding company. Subsidiaries include Terre Haute First National Bank, First State Bank, First Citizens State Bank of Newport, First Farmers State Bank, First Ridge Farm State Bank, First National Bank of Marshall, First Crawford State Bank, and the Morris Plan Company. “

First Financial stock opened at $42.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.22. The company has a market cap of $559.11 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.85. First Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.05 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $46.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.10 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 29.63%. As a group, analysts predict that First Financial will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THFF. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Financial by 92.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of First Financial by 97,700.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of First Financial by 20.7% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

