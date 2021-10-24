Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage healthcare company. It focuses on leveraging the potential of the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The Company’s product candidates are Microbiome Metabolic Therapies(TM), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and distribution of the organ’s existing microbes. Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is based in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital began coverage on Kaleido Biosciences in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Kaleido Biosciences from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Shares of NASDAQ KLDO opened at $4.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of -0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average of $6.52. Kaleido Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Kaleido Biosciences by 17.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Kaleido Biosciences by 11.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Kaleido Biosciences by 104.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Kaleido Biosciences by 143.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage healthcare company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It focuses on leveraging the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The firm offers microbiome metabolic therapies (MMT), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and composition of the organ’s existing microbes.

