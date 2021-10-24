Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plug Power Inc. is a leading provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power market. They are focused on proton exchange membrane, or PEM, fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and associated hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure from which multiple products are available. They sell and continue to develop fuel cell product solutions to replace lead-acid batteries in material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some of North America’s largest distribution and manufacturing businesses. Their current product line includes: GenDrive, GenFuel, GenCare, ReliOn, and GenKey. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PLUG. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plug Power from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Plug Power from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $69.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $26.54 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.20.

Plug Power stock opened at $32.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 19.78, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in Plug Power by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Plug Power by 160.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Plug Power by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 47.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

