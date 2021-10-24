Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Salem Media Group, Inc. is a radio broadcaster, Internet content provider and magazine and book publisher specializing in Christian and Conservative content. Its operating segment consists of Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. Broadcasting segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of radio stations in metropolitan markets. Digital Media segment focuses on Web-based platform designed. Publishing segment consists of Regnery Publishing, Xulon Press and Salem Publishing. Salem Media Group, Inc., formerly known as Salem Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Camarillo, California. “

SALM opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. Salem Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $126.28 million, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Salem Media Group had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $63.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.19 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salem Media Group will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Salem Media Group in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Salem Media Group in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Salem Media Group in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Salem Media Group in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Salem Media Group in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. 12.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which includes national and local programming content.

