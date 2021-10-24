Zap (ZAP) Price Reaches $0.0377 on Top Exchanges

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. Zap has a market capitalization of $8.91 million and approximately $106,410.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zap has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. One Zap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0377 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00049374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.55 or 0.00203803 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.06 or 0.00101552 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Zap Coin Profile

Zap (ZAP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

