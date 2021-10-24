Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Shares Gap Up to $31.06

Shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.06, but opened at $32.36. Zealand Pharma A/S shares last traded at $32.51, with a volume of 291 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.18 and a 200 day moving average of $30.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.17.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($6.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($5.90). Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 79.03% and a negative net margin of 455.50%. The business had revenue of $13.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.59 million. On average, research analysts expect that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zealand Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zealand Pharma A/S during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S by 3,910.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Soborg, Denmark.

