Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) Shares Gap Down to $12.95

Zenvia Inc (NASDAQ:ZENV)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.95, but opened at $12.50. Zenvia shares last traded at $12.25, with a volume of 1,151 shares.

ZENV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zenvia in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Zenvia from $35.00 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Zenvia in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.80 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zenvia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.22.

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

