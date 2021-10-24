Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,668,993 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,381 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $88,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZION. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 28.3% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $66.39 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $29.83 and a 12-month high of $66.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.57 and a 200 day moving average of $56.11.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.65.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

