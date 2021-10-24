ZKSwap (ZKS) Trading Up 3.9% Over Last Week

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. In the last week, ZKSwap has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. ZKSwap has a total market capitalization of $104.44 million and $6.43 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZKSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000885 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00069459 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 48.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00071823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.17 or 0.00103967 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,703.58 or 0.99842586 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,960.54 or 0.06623228 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00021709 BTC.

ZKSwap Profile

ZKSwap was first traded on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

