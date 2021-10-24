Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP lessened its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 54.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,662 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total value of $300,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,144.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total transaction of $2,951,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,680 shares of company stock valued at $6,652,724. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.82.

ZTS stock opened at $208.51 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $210.10. The firm has a market cap of $98.82 billion, a PE ratio of 52.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

