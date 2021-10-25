-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.04). VistaGen Therapeutics also reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.26). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for VistaGen Therapeutics.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.73% and a negative net margin of 1,561.84%. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VTGN shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ VTGN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.29. 33,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,450,338. The stock has a market cap of $441.75 million, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.68. VistaGen Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $3.55.

In related news, CFO Jerrold Duane Dotson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,786 shares in the company, valued at $227,092.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTGN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 339.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,650,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,697,000 after purchasing an additional 8,996,421 shares during the period. NEA Management Company LLC raised its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 74.2% in the first quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 16,302,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942,596 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC raised its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 63.9% in the first quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,295,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795,767 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 74.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,865,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625,553 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 53.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,882,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078,523 shares during the period. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

