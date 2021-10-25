$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BlackRock Capital Investment’s earnings. BlackRock Capital Investment posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BlackRock Capital Investment.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.86 million during the quarter. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 59.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKCC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ BKCC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.22. The company had a trading volume of 135,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,607. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $4.47. The stock has a market cap of $312.71 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 76.9% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,233,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,002 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the second quarter worth $2,705,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the second quarter worth $1,211,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the second quarter worth $952,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 97.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 188,030 shares during the period. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

