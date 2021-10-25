$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) to report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cutera’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Cutera also posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cutera will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $58.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.15 million. Cutera had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CUTR shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cutera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.99 per share, with a total value of $47,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,758.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph E. Whitters bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.89 per share, for a total transaction of $80,835.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,500 shares of company stock worth $178,815 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUTR. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera in the 1st quarter worth $37,386,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 2nd quarter worth $35,342,000. Bridger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 1st quarter worth $9,778,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in Cutera by 3,090.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 319,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,640,000 after buying an additional 309,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Cutera by 555.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 344,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,059,000 after buying an additional 292,216 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CUTR opened at $41.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $748.00 million, a P/E ratio of 115.81 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.38. Cutera has a 1 year low of $18.22 and a 1 year high of $60.35.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

