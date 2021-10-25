-$0.08 EPS Expected for Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Skylight Health Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Skylight Health Group posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 700%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Skylight Health Group will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Skylight Health Group.

Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Skylight Health Group had a negative net margin of 63.94% and a negative return on equity of 57.94%. The company had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter.

SLHG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Skylight Health Group from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Skylight Health Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Skylight Health Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Skylight Health Group in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

SLHG opened at $3.29 on Friday. Skylight Health Group has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $127.94 million and a P/E ratio of -17.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skylight Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Skylight Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Skylight Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Skylight Health Group

Skylight Health Group, Inc engages in the operation of a proprietary electronic health record system. It offers primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, laboratory and diagnostic testing, and subscription-based telemedicine service It operates through the United States and Canada segments. The company was founded by Pradyum Sekar and Kashaf Qureshi in 2014 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

