-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Anavex Life Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Anavex Life Sciences posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.45). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Anavex Life Sciences.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01).

AVXL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Anavex Life Sciences from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Anavex Life Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.04.

Shares of AVXL stock opened at $17.84 on Friday. Anavex Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $31.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -37.17 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVXL. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 779,900.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. 28.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

