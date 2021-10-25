$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Perion Network’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.19. Perion Network reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $109.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.01 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PERI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Perion Network from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PERI opened at $20.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day moving average is $18.28. The company has a market capitalization of $705.48 million, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. Perion Network has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $28.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 14,072.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 130,736 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,983,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 1.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,033,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,397,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. 40.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

