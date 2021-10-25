$0.33 EPS Expected for Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) will announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.32. Tilly’s reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 371.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $201.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.76 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 6.20%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TLYS shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Tilly’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $112,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLYS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tilly’s by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,177,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,647,000 after buying an additional 11,924 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tilly’s by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 24,181 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Tilly’s by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,712,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,384,000 after buying an additional 215,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TLYS traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,255. The stock has a market cap of $430.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.10. Tilly’s has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $16.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.32.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

