$0.40 EPS Expected for Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) will report $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Scientific Games posted earnings per share of ($0.98) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 140.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $2.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $3.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Scientific Games.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.09.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,955,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,848,000 after acquiring an additional 82,069 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 253,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after acquiring an additional 27,491 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Scientific Games by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGMS opened at $85.51 on Friday. Scientific Games has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $89.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.96 and a beta of 2.06.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scientific Games (SGMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.