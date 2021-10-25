$0.41 EPS Expected for CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) will post $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CorePoint Lodging’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CorePoint Lodging.

Get CorePoint Lodging alerts:

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.01. CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 12.38%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CorePoint Lodging during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,104,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 15,074 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 5.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 56,706.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CPLG traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $16.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,117. CorePoint Lodging has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $16.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.70 and its 200-day moving average is $12.27. The stock has a market cap of $943.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 2.00.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Read More: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CorePoint Lodging (CPLG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CorePoint Lodging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorePoint Lodging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.