$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) will announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. US Foods posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 246.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that US Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on USFD shares. UBS Group started coverage on US Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

In related news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $573,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in US Foods by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,730,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992,960 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in US Foods by 13,228.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,572,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,008 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in US Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $42,903,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in US Foods by 58,898.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,770 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in US Foods by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,749,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,063,000 after acquiring an additional 957,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

USFD stock opened at $36.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -364.66 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51. US Foods has a 52-week low of $19.82 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.56.

US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

