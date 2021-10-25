$0.54 EPS Expected for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s earnings. The Liberty SiriusXM Group reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,700%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.22 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Liberty SiriusXM Group.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $48.96 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $34.04 and a twelve month high of $50.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of -29.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,087,000 after acquiring an additional 197,908 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 17.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 137.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 98,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 56,942 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 153,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 17,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.