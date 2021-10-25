$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) will report $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.67. Heritage-Crystal Clean reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 120.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HCCI. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

Shares of HCCI opened at $33.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.00 and its 200 day moving average is $29.19. The company has a market capitalization of $803.87 million, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12-month low of $14.72 and a 12-month high of $35.09.

In related news, Director Carmine Falcone sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $112,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,548,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 52.4% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,587,000 after acquiring an additional 145,752 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 11.3% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,048,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,124,000 after acquiring an additional 106,645 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,136,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,823,000 after buying an additional 54,681 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 64.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 50,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.