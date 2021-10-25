$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for WNS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.77. WNS posted earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WNS will report full-year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover WNS.

Get WNS alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.89.

WNS stock opened at $84.58 on Friday. WNS has a 52-week low of $57.06 and a 52-week high of $86.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WNS during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 124.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WNS during the third quarter worth approximately $439,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 16.6% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 75.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WNS (WNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.