$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) will report $0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Realty Income’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.93. Realty Income posted earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full-year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Realty Income.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

O has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

O stock traded up $2.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.13. 232,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,312,660. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $72.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 72.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 83.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Realty Income by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Realty Income (O)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.