-$1.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.26) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.36) and the highest is ($1.10). UroGen Pharma posted earnings per share of ($1.31) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($4.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.11) to ($4.52). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.28) to ($1.61). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 127.56% and a negative net margin of 349.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 295.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 291,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after buying an additional 218,101 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 722,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,038,000 after acquiring an additional 205,769 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,670,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,544,000 after acquiring an additional 141,114 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 5,869.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 72,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 56,313 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of URGN traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,860. The company has a market capitalization of $345.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.92. UroGen Pharma has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $28.20.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

