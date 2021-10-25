-$1.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 25th, 2021

Brokerages expect UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.26) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.36) and the highest is ($1.10). UroGen Pharma posted earnings per share of ($1.31) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($4.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.11) to ($4.52). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.28) to ($1.61). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 127.56% and a negative net margin of 349.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 295.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 291,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after buying an additional 218,101 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 722,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,038,000 after acquiring an additional 205,769 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,670,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,544,000 after acquiring an additional 141,114 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 5,869.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 72,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 56,313 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of URGN traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,860. The company has a market capitalization of $345.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.92. UroGen Pharma has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $28.20.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UroGen Pharma (URGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN)

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.