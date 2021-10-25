$1.42 Billion in Sales Expected for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) This Quarter

Analysts expect that NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) will post $1.42 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for NOV’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.43 billion. NOV reported sales of $1.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOV will report full year sales of $5.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $5.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $6.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NOV.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. NOV had a negative net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOV shares. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.23.

NOV opened at $14.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.98. NOV has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average is $14.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of NOV by 1,032.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in NOV by 370.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in NOV by 387.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in NOV in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NOV during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

