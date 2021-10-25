$1.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) will announce $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Viad’s earnings. Viad reported earnings of ($0.81) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 316%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Viad will report full year earnings of ($2.81) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.35 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Viad.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($1.12). Viad had a negative net margin of 92.11% and a negative return on equity of 86.57%. The company had revenue of $61.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.20 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VVI. TheStreet upgraded Viad from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viad during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Viad during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Viad by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Viad by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Viad during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viad stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,326. Viad has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.28 and a 200 day moving average of $44.71. The company has a market capitalization of $938.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

