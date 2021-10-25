10,873 Shares in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000.

Get Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:HNDL opened at $25.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.52 and a 200 day moving average of $25.45. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 52 week low of $24.16 and a 52 week high of $26.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.146 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.