10,992 Shares in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Purchased by BTS Asset Management Inc.

BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF accounts for 0.1% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QAI. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the second quarter worth about $209,000.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.16. The company had a trading volume of 431 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,323. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.03 and its 200-day moving average is $32.08. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 12-month low of $30.81 and a 12-month high of $32.76.

