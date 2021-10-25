11,434 Shares in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Acquired by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,434 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in SM Energy by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 5,670.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SM opened at $30.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 6.17. SM Energy has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $32.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $563.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.12 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 45.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.70%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SM shares. TheStreet raised SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on SM Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

