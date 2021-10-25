$129.51 Million in Sales Expected for BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) to report sales of $129.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BRP Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $133.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $127.41 million. BRP Group reported sales of $65.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 96.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full-year sales of $539.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $521.58 million to $554.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $765.75 million, with estimates ranging from $644.11 million to $814.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BRP Group.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $119.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.87 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BRP Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRP opened at $38.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -133.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.74. BRP Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.79 and a fifty-two week high of $40.82.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

